Alibaba Cloud continues to soar in Q3 - up 64% yoy to US$1.3B

Alibaba reported cloud computing revenue of RMB9,291 million (US$1,300 million) during the September 2019 quarter, primarily driven by an increase in average revenue per customer.



As of August 2019, 59% of companies listed in China are customers of Alibaba Cloud.



Alibaba said the adoption of cloud services in China’s public sector and traditional industries is driven not only by demand for cost-effective IT solutions, but also by transformation of business models and processes through digitization of customer insight, inventory, work flow, resource planning and other aspects.







Amazon Web Services generated Q3 revenue of $8.995 billion, up 35% compared to last year.



Trailing 12 months (TTM) revenue was $32.5 billion. Amazon Web Services generated Q3 revenue of $8.995 billion, up 35% compared to last year.Trailing 12 months (TTM) revenue was $32.5 billion.