ADVA announced the commercial readiness of its disaggregated cell site gateway (DCSG) solution at this week's Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Summit.
The integrated white box is powered by ADVA’s Ensemble Activator network operating system (NOS) and has been engineered to TIP’s white box gateway specifications.. ADVA provides installation, commissioning and monitoring services for rapid network deployment.
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
ADVA ships disaggregated cell site gateway for TIP
