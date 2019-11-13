ADVA ships disaggregated cell site gateway for TIP

ADVA announced the commercial readiness of its disaggregated cell site gateway (DCSG) solution at this week's Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Summit.



The integrated white box is powered by ADVA’s Ensemble Activator network operating system (NOS) and has been engineered to TIP’s white box gateway specifications.. ADVA provides installation, commissioning and monitoring services for rapid network deployment.





“This is a landmark moment for mobile networks. Now that MNOs can leverage our DCSG solution as a simple and complete answer for evolving their infrastructure to 5G, the shackles are off. We’re empowering them to roll out widespread small cell networks in a way that’s simple, affordable and future-proof. Our technology and complete service bundle make the transition easy so that MNOs are free to focus instead on the business opportunities that 5G offers,” said Eli Angel, VP, product line management, Ethernet access, ADVA. “This TIP demo also highlights the value of openness and disaggregation in mobile networks. By enabling software to be separated from hardware, we’re giving operators the freedom to select the ideal technology combination for their needs and harness the latest and greatest innovation.”