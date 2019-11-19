ADVA demos 1200 Gbps transmission with PSNC

At this week's SC19 in Denver, ADVA demonstrated its 1200Gbit/s optical channel transmission in collaboration with Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center (PSNC), which is affiliated to the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the Polish Academy of Sciences.



The demo leverages the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex terminal using fractional QAM capabilities to boost fiber utilization and channel capacity, TeraFlex will carry 1200Gbit/s channels in a 150GHz window or 800Gbit/s channels in a 100GHz window, delivering an industry-leading spectral efficiency of 8bit/s/Hz. These figures set a new benchmark for a commercially available product. The ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex has now been shipping for several months.



“As we approach the Shannon Limit, our compact and open FSP 3000 TeraFlex provides an entirely new route to network capacity expansion. This demo reveals how operators can enhance optical paths and reduce cost per bit right now,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA.



“Terabit channels are fast becoming essential. Our network enables Europe’s scientific community to share huge data sets and access the most advanced supercomputing applications. But empowering those researchers to stay at the forefront of discovery requires a new level of reach and spectral efficiency. With this demo, we’re showing how mission-critical long-haul networks like ours, which are not fiber-rich, can meet unprecedented data demand,” commented Artur Binczewski, director, Network Division, PSNC.



https://adva.li/sc19-slides