ADVA debuts multi-band GNSS receiver for 5G

ADVA launched a modular multi-band Global Navigation Satellite Signal (GNSS) receiver for ePRTC and PRTC-B synchronization in 5G networks.



ADVA said its solution is engineered to overcome ionospheric delay variation that causes timing inaccuracy, enabling communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to deliver nanosecond precision. Previously, this was achieved with expensive, rubidium clocks.



The multi-band, multi-constellation GNSS receiver card plugs into ADVA’s OSA 5430 and OSA 5440, advanced core grandmaster clocks able to support PTP, NTP and SyncE over multiple 1Gbit/s and 10Gbit/s Ethernet interfaces. This enables network operators to meet the requirements of the ITU’s stringent PRTC-B specifications and support the most advanced 5G applications.



“Our new multi-band GNSS receiver is a major milestone for network synchronization. For the first time, operators can harness a solution with multi-band GNSS capabilities combined with our core devices, which can deliver line rates up to 10Gbit/s and support ePRTC levels of timing accuracy,” said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz. “Our modular technology offers a way to enhance equipment in the field, achieve PRTC-B levels of timing and improve the timing accuracy of ePRTC. All that’s required is a simple antenna upgrade. Then our multi-band solution can be plugged into the available slot of our OSA 5430 or OSA 5440 for the nanosecond accuracy that will be key to the services of tomorrow. And, as enhanced availability is also essential for emerging applications, the new technology features unrivalled jamming and spoofing detection capabilities combined with our centralized AI-powered GNSS assurance suite.”



https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20191104-adva-introduces-multi-band-gnss-receiver-for-5g-timing-accuracy