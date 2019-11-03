Adani and Digital Realty partner on data centers in India

Adani Group is partnering with Digital Realty to develop and operate data center parks in India.



The collaboration would leverage Digital Realty’s extensive experience and global data center customer base along with Adani’s expertise in full-stack energy management, renewable power, and real estate development and management.



Speaking on the development, the Adani Group Chairman, Mr. Gautam Adani, said, “Data center infrastructure is critical to enable a Digital India and this partnership leverages several of the capabilities developed by the Adani Group in power generation, transmission, retail electricity distribution, access to waterfronts through the ports business, and real estate management. Also, as one of the top five renewable energy companies in the world, our ability to power our data centers with solar and wind energy is unique and addresses some of the challenges of building and operating data centers. We are excited about partnering with Digital Realty, the world’s market leader in the data center industry, to help with the transformation of this sector in India. The skill sets of the two companies are complementary, and together we can provide unmatched products and solutions to customers in India.”



“We are excited by the opportunity to enter the Indian market with the Adani Group,” said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer, A. William Stein. “Their knowledge of the local market and complementary capabilities are a great fit for us and will significantly accelerate our ability to serve customers in this rapidly growing region. The Adani Group’s understanding of real estate development, energy, cooling technologies and access to connectivity across the nation will be critical to providing a world-class experience to a customer base that sees India as one of the largest and fastest growing markets in the world. We are strongly committed to working with Adani to build out a world-class data center network in India to support the growth of our global and Indian customers.”



