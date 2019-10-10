ZTE and China Telecom employ 5G slicing for intelligent manufacturing

ZTE, in collaboration with the Zhejiang Branch of China Telecom, assisted Bluetron in commissioning China's first 5G SA (Standalone) site, which put 5G slicing, edge computing and smart manufacturing into trial to help Bluetron build a new 5G smart factory.



The deployment leveraged an integrated solution of 5G slicing, edge computing, and intelligent manufacturing.



ZTE said this enables machine vision slicing and fast backhaul of video streams employing key technologies such as, slicing stores, wireless slicing perception, end-to-end slicing security isolation, dynamic slice migration, UPF moving to edge, and UPF offloading. These slices can reduce the latency, jitter, and packet loss rate of video data transmission, guarantee the bandwidth and quality of video transmission and improve the accuracy and real-time performance of video analysis results.



"Committed to continuous technological innovation, ZTE works with operators and industry partners to explore the cooperation mode of the edge cloud and build an edge ecosystem together to comprehensively promote the commercial use of the MEC edge cloud and jointly promote the flourishing of 5G edge services," said Chen Xinyu, General Manager of ZTE Telecom Cloud & Core Network Product Line.



