Work continues on PCIe 6.0

PCI-SIG posted a new PCI Express Base Specification Revision 6.0, Version 0.3 for review by its membership.



PCI Express (PCIe) 6.0 technology will double the data rate to 64 GT/s while maintaining backwards compatibility with previous generations. PCI-SIG, which is the consortium that owns and manages PCI specification, said PCIe 6.0 is on target for release in 2021.



PCIe 6.0 Specification Features





Delivers 64 GT/s raw bit rate and up to 256 GB/s via x16 configuration

Utilizes PAM-4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels) encoding and leverages existing 56G PAM-4 in the industry

Includes low-latency Forward Error Correction (FEC) with additional mechanisms to improve bandwidth efficiency

Maintains backwards compatibility with all previous generations of PCIe technology

https://pcisig.com/