Vodafone kicks off OpenRAN trials

Vodafone Group has initiated trials of OpenRAN in the UK and may extend to more of its markets on the continent.



Vodafone has also initiated OpenRAN trials in the DRC and Mozambique – which have largely rural communities and are near the bottom of the United Nations Human Development Index – to make mobile calls and to access data. The trial sites across the three countries will provide 2G, 3G and 4G services, with 5G possible over OpenRAN in the future.



Vodafone has already undertaken lab trials of OpenRAN with Vodacom South Africa, and in Turkey has deployed the technology to deliver 2G and 4G services to customers in both urban and rural parts of the country.



Vodafone is working with a number of new vendors supplying OpenRAN technology including US companies, Parallel Wireless and Mavenir, and UK-based Lime Microsystems for Open CrowdCell.



Nick Read, CEO, Vodafone Group said: “We are pleased with trials of OpenRAN and are ready to fast track it into Europe as we seek to actively expand our vendor ecosystem. OpenRAN improves the network economics enabling us to reach more people in rural communities and that supports our goal to build digital societies in which no-one is left behind.”