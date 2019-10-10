Versa Networks tops 1,000 customers, 200K software licenses





Versa Networks announced the following milestones: 200,000 software licenses sold in the aggregate; 1,000 total enterprise customers; and 100 total Service Provider partners; in addition to winning several industry awards and generating significant market momentum with strategic partnerships ranging from Riverbed to Azure to AWS.



“We continue to see an acceleration in our business as well as pushing out many new software innovations,” said Kelly Ahuja, CEO, Versa Networks. “Enterprise customers are demanding a simple yet flexible solution; Versa’s sales velocity is indicative of how the market is embracing the breadth and depth of the Versa software-centric offering, which is easy to deploy for a more secure and resilient WAN edge.”



Versa cited IDC’s recent SD-WAN Infrastructure Forecast which found that the SD-WAN segment of the enterprise networking market will grow at a 30.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2023 to reach $5.25 billion.



