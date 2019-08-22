Verizon expands 5G in sports arenas

Verizon’s 5G service will be live in 10 arenas by the end of the 2019-2020 season, including Talking Stick Resort Arena, Chase Center, Pepsi Center, and coming soon to Madison Square Garden.



These arenas together host millions of basketball fans, hockey fans, and concert goers each year.



Last month, Verizon launched its 5G service in 13 NFL stadiums.



“Verizon is leading in 5G development and is transforming how entire industries operate ranging from entertainment to manufacturing,” said Heidi Hemmer, Vice President of Technology at Verizon. “Having this next generation technology in large venues like arenas should not only enhance the game-day experience for sports fans, but provide greater bandwidth for concert-goers, visitors or businesses working inside the venue.”









Boingo is a leading distributed antenna system (DAS), small cells and Wi-Fi provider.



The companies confirmed that they are working together to architect a hyper-dense network designed for large and small indoor spaces as part of Verizon’s ongoing 5G network expansions.



In addition, Verizon announced the expansion of its 5G service to Phoenix, Arizona. Initially, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service will be concentrated in Downtown Phoenix around several well-known landmarks, including: Phoenix Convention Center, Talking Stick Resort Arena, The Orpheum Theatre, CityScape, and Chase Field. It will also be available in Tempe, on the Arizona State University campus.



MEF, SD-WAN, Verizon, Video



Verizon is working with Boingo Wireless to bring 5G Ultra Wideband service indoors and to public spaces – places like airports, stadiums and arenas, office buildings, hotels, etc.Boingo is a leading distributed antenna system (DAS), small cells and Wi-Fi provider.The companies confirmed that they are working together to architect a hyper-dense network designed for large and small indoor spaces as part of Verizon’s ongoing 5G network expansions.In addition, Verizon announced the expansion of its 5G service to Phoenix, Arizona. Initially, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service will be concentrated in Downtown Phoenix around several well-known landmarks, including: Phoenix Convention Center, Talking Stick Resort Arena, The Orpheum Theatre, CityScape, and Chase Field. It will also be available in Tempe, on the Arizona State University campus.