Verizon and Corning collaborate on 5G in buildings

Corning introduced its Optical Network Evolution SD-LAN solution for in-building local area networks.The Corning SD-LAN decouples hardware and software layers, creating a flexible platform for deploying traditional Ethernet or passive optical LAN using the same hardware at the edge. Corning said it developed the solution to enable future-ready connectivity inside buildings with the ability to converge multiple technologies over a single, simplified infrastructure that supports LAN, WiFi, cellular, audiovisual, security, building automation, and more over the lifetime of the building with little to no new cabling. Key benefits include freeing up closets, eliminating or emptying cable trays, and reducing disruption from future network additions.

Corning announced that it has acquired SpiderCloud Wireless based in Milpitas, California, a supplier of in-building wireless solutions, on undisclosed terms.





SpiderCloud is a developer of scalable small-cell network platforms designed to deliver enhanced coverage and capacity for the delivery of wireless services inside buildings. Small cells are deployed by mobile operators and enterprises to improve network efficiency and end-user services.





Corning stated that the acquisition of SpiderCloud's advanced solutions and established position as a provider to key wireless customers is expected to create new market access opportunities. As a part of Corning, SpiderCloud will become part of the Optical Communications segment and align with its target of increasing annual sales from $3 billion in 2016 to $5 billion by 2020.





Regarding the acquisition, Clark S. Kinlin, EVP, Corning Optical Communications, said, "Wireless connectivity has become more a necessity than an amenity, and mobile operators and enterprise customers are seeking cost-effective solutions to enhance service for users inside buildings… with the acquisition of SpiderCloud Wireless, the combined product solutions will help drive optical convergence and enable fibre-deep architectures within the enterprise LAN".