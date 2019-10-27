U.S. mobile operators form RCS Initiative

AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon will form a joint venture to deliver a Cross Carrier Messaging Initiative (CCMI) based on the GSMA’s Rich Communications Service (RCS) industry standard.



To enable the service, the CCMI joint venture is working to develop and deploy the standards-based, interoperable messaging service starting with Android and expected in 2020. The CCMI service seeks to:



Drive a robust business-to-consumer messaging ecosystem and accelerate the adoption of Rich Communications Services (RCS)

Enable an enhanced experience to privately send individual or group chats across carriers with high quality pictures and videos

Provide consumers with the ability to chat with their favorite brands, order a rideshare, pay bills or schedule appointments, and more

Create a single seamless, interoperable RCS experience across carriers, both in the U.S. and globally





“People love text messaging for a reason. Texting is trusted, reliable and readily available—which is why we’re using it to build the foundation of a simple, immersive messaging experience,” said David Christopher, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Mobility. “This service will power new and innovative ways for customers to engage with each other and their favorite brands.”“The CCMI will bring a consistent, engaging experience that makes it easy for consumers and businesses to interact in an environment they can trust,” said Michel Combes, President & CEO of Sprint. “As we have seen in Asia, messaging is poised to become the next significant digital platform. CCMI will make it easy for consumers to navigate their lives from a smartphone.”