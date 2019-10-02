U.S. Cellular plans its first 5G at Iowa and Wisconsin

U.S. Cellular announced that its first 5G rollouts will be in Iowa and Wisconsin, beginning in the first quarter of 2020. The company’s initial 5G deployment will be on its 600 MHz spectrum and will provide customers with faster data speeds, a more responsive mobile experience and the ability to connect more devices to the network at the same time.
