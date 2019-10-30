Twilio posts Q3 revenue of $295m, up 75% yoy

Twilio reported Q3 2019 revenue of $295.1 million, up 75% from the third quarter of 2018 and 7% sequentially from the second quarter of 2019 (including revenue from Twilio SendGrid, which was acquired in February). Base revenue was $275.5 million, up 79% from the third quarter of 2018 and 7% sequentially. There was a GAAP net loss of $0.64. Non-GAAP net income was $0.03 per share.



Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights





172,092 Active Customer Accounts as of September 30, 2019, compared to 61,153 Active Customer Accounts as of September 30, 2018.

Active Customer Accounts in the current period include the contribution from Twilio SendGrid customer accounts.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was 132% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 145% for the third quarter of 2018. Twilio SendGrid results do not impact the calculation of this metric in the current period.

2,676 employees as of September 30, 2019.

“We delivered another quarter of incredible growth at scale with revenue growth of 75% year-over-year,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Every company needs to focus on building great digital experiences for their customers, and Twilio is becoming the modern customer engagement platform for our customers. Our announcements at our SIGNAL conference this past quarter further drive our vision of fueling the future of communications.”