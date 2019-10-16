toob selects ADTRAN for fibre rollout in the UK

toob, a full fibre broadband provider in the UK, is working with ADTRAN on the rollout of its gigabit-capable fibre network. The goal is to deliver gigabit speeds to more than 100,000 premises by the end of 2021, with initial deployments across the South of England.



ADTRAN provided toob with full turnkey support that included the delivery, installation and commissioning of toob’s core, transport and access network. The deployment includes the ADTRAN TA5000 gigabit services platform,.



“The UK’s digital infrastructure is uncompetitive at present with only 8% of premises being able to access a full fibre connection. At toob we are committed to bringing the benefits of full fibre to all sectors of society in the communities in which we operate,” said toob CEO Nick Parbutt. “We are executing quickly to pass 100,000 premises by the end of 2021 on our way to passing more than 1 million premises over the next decade. ADTRAN has matched our ambitious pace with delivering our network into Southampton in a matter of months, and I look forward to developing a stronger partnership over the coming years.”



“Gigabit broadband has quickly transitioned from a luxury service to a requirement—businesses and consumers require those high-bandwidth connections to learn, work and play,” said ADTRAN VP of EMEA Sales Stuart Broome. “We are committed to helping broadband providers, like toob, build and expand their best networks in order to bring the benefits of gigabit services to every community they serve.”





