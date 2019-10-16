FCC authorizes $61m for rural broadband

The FCC authorized over $61.8 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to nearly 22,000 unserved rural homes and businesses in 14 states.
The funding is the sixth wave of support from last year’s successful Connect America Fund Phase II auction.
Broadband providers will begin receiving funding later this month. The FCC listed the following recipients:
|
State
|
Company
|
Minimum Speed
|
Support Over 10 Years
|
Locations
|
California
|
Frontier California
|
100/20 Mbps
|
$51,553
|
23
|
Colorado
|
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska
|
25/3 Mbps
|
$1,505,513
|
336
|
Iowa
|
Independent Networks
|
1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|
$288,834
|
123
|
Iowa
|
Maquoketa Valley Rural Electric Cooperative
|
1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|
$2,262,039
|
1,107
|
Kansas
|
Twin Valley Communications
|
1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|
$45,610
|
9
|
Louisiana
|
Allen's T.V. Cable Service
|
1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|
$1,776,733
|
794
|
Massachusetts
|
CRC Communications
|
25/3 Mbps
|
$921,505
|
772
|
Minnesota
|
Broadband Corp.
|
100/20 Mbps
|
$428,117
|
128
|
Minnesota
|
Farmers Mutual Telephone Company
|
1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|
$217,993
|
65
|
Montana
|
Gallatin Wireless Internet
|
25/3 Mbps
|
$4,012,941
|
1,256
|
Nebraska
|
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska
|
25/3 Mbps
|
$678
|
2
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma Fiber
|
1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|
$1,715,314
|
1,460
|
Tennessee
|
Sunset Digital Communications
|
1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|
$5,595,555
|
2,095
|
Virginia
|
Sunset Digital Communications
|
1 Gbps/500 Mbps
|
$23,979,453
|
6,998
|
Washington
|
LocalTel Communications
|
25/3 Mbps
|
$6,847,092
|
1,910
|
Wyoming
|
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska
|
25/3 Mbps
|
$3,734,455
|
1,354
|
Wyoming
|
Tri County Telephone Association
|
1 Gbps/500 Mbps, 25/3 Mbps
|
$3,004,236
|
1,930
|
Wyoming
|
Union Telephone Company
|
100/20 Mbps, 25/3 Mbps
|
$5,437,562
|
1,468
|
Total
|
$61,825,183
|
21,830