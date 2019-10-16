FCC authorizes $61m for rural broadband

The FCC authorized over $61.8 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to nearly 22,000 unserved rural homes and businesses in 14 states.



The funding is the sixth wave of support from last year’s successful Connect America Fund Phase II auction.



Broadband providers will begin receiving funding later this month. The FCC listed the following recipients:



State Company Minimum Speed Support Over 10 Years Locations California Frontier California 100/20 Mbps $51,553 23 Colorado Inventive Wireless of Nebraska 25/3 Mbps $1,505,513 336 Iowa Independent Networks 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $288,834 123 Iowa Maquoketa Valley Rural Electric Cooperative 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $2,262,039 1,107 Kansas Twin Valley Communications 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $45,610 9 Louisiana Allen's T.V. Cable Service 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $1,776,733 794 Massachusetts CRC Communications 25/3 Mbps $921,505 772 Minnesota Broadband Corp. 100/20 Mbps $428,117 128 Minnesota Farmers Mutual Telephone Company 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $217,993 65 Montana Gallatin Wireless Internet 25/3 Mbps $4,012,941 1,256 Nebraska Inventive Wireless of Nebraska 25/3 Mbps $678 2 Oklahoma Oklahoma Fiber 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $1,715,314 1,460 Tennessee Sunset Digital Communications 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $5,595,555 2,095 Virginia Sunset Digital Communications 1 Gbps/500 Mbps $23,979,453 6,998 Washington LocalTel Communications 25/3 Mbps $6,847,092 1,910 Wyoming Inventive Wireless of Nebraska 25/3 Mbps $3,734,455 1,354 Wyoming Tri County Telephone Association 1 Gbps/500 Mbps, 25/3 Mbps $3,004,236 1,930 Wyoming Union Telephone Company 100/20 Mbps, 25/3 Mbps $5,437,562 1,468 Total



$61,825,183 21,830



