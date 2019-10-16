Wednesday, October 16, 2019

FCC authorizes $61m for rural broadband

The FCC authorized over $61.8 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to nearly 22,000 unserved rural homes and businesses in 14 states.

The funding is the sixth wave of support from last year’s successful Connect America Fund Phase II auction.

Broadband providers will begin receiving funding later this month. The FCC listed the following recipients:

State
Company
Minimum Speed
Support Over 10 Years
Locations
California
Frontier California
100/20 Mbps
$51,553
23
Colorado
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska
25/3 Mbps
$1,505,513
336
Iowa
Independent Networks
1 Gbps/500 Mbps
$288,834
123
Iowa
Maquoketa Valley Rural Electric Cooperative
1 Gbps/500 Mbps
$2,262,039
1,107
Kansas
Twin Valley Communications
1 Gbps/500 Mbps
$45,610
9
Louisiana
Allen's T.V. Cable Service
1 Gbps/500 Mbps
$1,776,733
794
Massachusetts
CRC Communications
25/3 Mbps
$921,505
772
Minnesota
Broadband Corp.
100/20 Mbps
$428,117
128
Minnesota
Farmers Mutual Telephone Company
1 Gbps/500 Mbps
$217,993
65
Montana
Gallatin Wireless Internet
25/3 Mbps
$4,012,941
1,256
Nebraska
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska
25/3 Mbps
$678
2
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Fiber
1 Gbps/500 Mbps
$1,715,314
1,460
Tennessee
Sunset Digital Communications
1 Gbps/500 Mbps
$5,595,555
2,095
Virginia
Sunset Digital Communications
1 Gbps/500 Mbps
$23,979,453
6,998
Washington
 LocalTel Communications
25/3 Mbps
$6,847,092
1,910
Wyoming
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska
25/3 Mbps
$3,734,455
1,354
Wyoming
Tri County Telephone Association
1 Gbps/500 Mbps, 25/3 Mbps
$3,004,236
1,930
Wyoming
Union Telephone Company
100/20 Mbps, 25/3 Mbps
$5,437,562
1,468
Total


$61,825,183
21,830

https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-authorizes-over-618-million-funding-rural-broadband

