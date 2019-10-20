Telia launches 5G commercial services in Finland

Telia launched commercial 5G service in Finland. The first phase is underway in Helsinki, Vantaa and Oulu. An expansion to the top seven cities in Finland will follow shortly. Nokia is the lead vendor. Telia's 5G network has actually been running since the beginning of 2019 in pilot projects including at Helsinki Airport and the ABB factory at Pitäjänmäki.



Telia’s newly launched offering several 5G Rajaton (”Limitless”) subscriptions with maximum speeds of 1.000 and 450 Mbps. The first mobile broadband subscription offers 1000 Mbps.



Telia’s first 5G devices are Huawei Mate 20 X 5G and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G phones and for mobile broadband customers, Nokia 5G FastMile gateway and Huawei 5G CPE Pro router.



In addition, Telia's 5G service is now available in the new Mall of Tripla in Helsinki -- the largest indoor shopping mall in the Nordics. In addition, Telia has opened a new flagship store in Mall of Tripla, and in Q1/2020 the site will also accommodate Telia Finland’s headquarters.



”Mall of Tripla is an excellent example of building a modern smart city: the digital infrastructure has been on the drawing board right from the start together with the more traditional infrastructure of the complex. To us it was clear that the mall, which will also host our future Helsinki headquarters ​were at the top of the list in our 5G roll-out program,” says Janne Koistinen, 5G Program Director, Telia Finland.



”Mall of Tripla is the largest mall in Scandinavia, and with its meticulously planned concept and new innovations it is a real forerunner. We naturally wanted that the Mall of Tripla represents state of the art technological solutions right from the opening day, and the fast 5G network is an example of that,” says Kati Kivimäki, Managing Director, Mall of Tripla.