Telia Finland deploys 5G Fixed Wireless Access with Nokia

Nokia is working with Telia to bring its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution to customers across Finland.



Finnish customers that subscribe to Telia’s enhanced 5G service can now pick up a Nokia Fastmile 5G gateway in select stores, plug it in and have immediate access to Gigabit peak speeds in their home. An easy-to-use visual display on the gateway helps customers identify the right location to achieve the best performance, while integrated WiFi features ensure ultra-broadband access is available in every corner of the house.



New FastMile 5G products will support 5G NR in both NSA (Non-StandAlone) and SA (StandAlone) modes.



Janne Koistinen, 5G Program Manager for Telia Finland, said: “We want customers to enjoy the benefits of 5G regardless of where they are, and Nokia is an important partner helping us achieve this. With Fixed Wireless Access solutions like Nokia’s Fastmile 5G Gateway, our customer will be able to quickly leverage our end-to-end 5G network and enhanced services to support all of their ultra-broadband needs in the home.”



Leopold Diouf, Head of Nokia Fixed Wireless Access, said: “We are excited to help Telia create extraordinary experiences and bring the power of 5G to customers across Finland. Our industry leading 5G Fixed Wireless Access solution helps accelerate broadband access and brings all the benefits of 5G into the home to deliver a better user experience.”









Optus is testing the FastMile 5G indoor gateway in a live network to simultaneous stream multiple 4K video services to select residential customers in Australia.



The indoor device connects wirelessly to the mobile network using either 3GPP compliant 5G New Radio (NR) or 4G signals. It offers carrier aggregation capabilities and can deliver peak speeds of 1 Gbps.



