Telia Carrier opens terabit scale PoP at NJFX

Telia Carrier has deployed a new network Point-of-Presence (PoP) delivering multi-terabit capacity at the NJFX Cable Landing Station (CLS) colocation campus.



The new network infrastructure provides resilient network options for customers wanting diverse connectivity throughout North America. In addition, Telia Carrier’s extensive network in Europe enables seamless reach and unique diversity to connect from the cable landing point to extended destinations across Europe.





Telia Carrier’s new PoP in the NJFX facility provides high capacity, flexibility, and access to multiple reliable, diverse routes. By leveraging the Havfrue/AEC2 subsea cable system located at NJFX, Telia Carrier customers can now reach Denmark directly and transit the Nordics, Baltics, and can access four unique fiber routes going into Russia. Organizations located at NJFX can now access the Seabras cable system with direct routes into South America.“Telia Carrier’s terabit scale capacity expansion into NJFX is a perfect embodiment of NJFX’s mission to enable the resilient global connectivity and capabilities for our customers and carrier partners,” said Gil Santaliz, CEO, NJFX. “Enterprises, financials, and service provider customers can now connect directly into Telia Carrier’s network and access a seamless network solution with terrestrial backhaul routes that reach key points of presence across the East Coast and beyond.”“We designed our architecture at NJFX to support high capacity and huge demand ahead for expanded network reach and resiliency,” said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier. “At the NJFX CLS, we offer maximum flexibility and extensions into the rest of the Telia Carrier global network and tying it into the recently announced expansion of the East Coast corridor where we added two new routes between New Jersey and Northern Virginia.”