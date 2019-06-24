Telia Carrier adds Ashburn-Atlanta DWDM route

Telia Carrier announced a new latency-optimized DWDM route between its existing infrastructure in Ashburn, Virginia, and Atlanta, Georgia, via Chattanooga, Tennessee.



Telia Carrier said the resiliency offered with the new route is unique in this region and provides three North/South options available to Telia Carrier customers along the East Coast, ensuring high availability.







This includes metro expansions with additional points of presence (PoPs) in the Secaucus area to seamlessly serve New Jersey and the greater New York area. The expanded network also provides the capability to extend to new submarine cable landing stations in Virginia and New Jersey.



Telia Carrier has also invested in metro network rings to provide seamless access to additional data centers in the dynamic growth areas of Ashburn and Reston, Virginia, and Atlanta, Georgia. With more than 2,000 customers worldwide, the expansion is a continuation of the carrier’s organic growth story and geographic expansion to better serve existing markets and reach new ones.“We consistently hear from our customers that they need more diversity on routes between major North American cities. This protects against service interruption, which is essential for a first-rate customer experience in today’s competitive markets. This new expansion in the South East offers flexibility on several levels and lays the groundwork for future route investments in North America,” explained Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier. “We’re committed to delivering a customer experience second-to-none. By adding new routes between Tier 1 cities and connectivity into Tier 2-3 markets on the way, we underpin this commitment with tangible network enhancements to serve both new and existing customers.”