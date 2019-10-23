Telenor Norway has selected Cisco for its 5G non-standalone (NSA) mobile core network.
Cisco has provided core technology to Telenor Norway's 3G and 4G networks since 2010.
“5G NSA is an important step on the road to a fully operational, standalone 5G network that will allow Telenor to enable real-time applications across verticals such as telemedicine, transportation and commercial/industrial, with low latency,” said Jonathan Davidson, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider Business, Cisco. “Our long-standing partnership validates our unique ability to provide innovative networking solutions that scale to support and benefit Telenor's customers in the 5G era.”
Telenor Norway to deploy Cisco for 5G NSA core
