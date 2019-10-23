Telenor Norway to deploy Cisco for 5G NSA core

Telenor Norway has selected Cisco for its 5G non-standalone (NSA) mobile core network.



Cisco has provided core technology to Telenor Norway's 3G and 4G networks since 2010.



“5G NSA is an important step on the road to a fully operational, standalone 5G network that will allow Telenor to enable real-time applications across verticals such as telemedicine, transportation and commercial/industrial, with low latency,” said Jonathan Davidson, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider Business, Cisco. “Our long-standing partnership validates our unique ability to provide innovative networking solutions that scale to support and benefit Telenor's customers in the 5G era.”