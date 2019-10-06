Telefónica carries tele-surgery over 5G

Telefónica demonstrated an expert assistance system for medical interventions using an Augmented Reality (AR) system over a 5G connection.



The demonstration occurred at the IV Advanced Digestive Endoscopy Conference.



The presentation covered seven digestive endoscopy surgeries by two world leaders in endoscopy. Dr Pedro Rosón Rodríguez, Head of the Digestive System Service of the Quirónsalud Málaga Hospital, who conducted the surgery from the Endoscopy Room at Quirónsalud Málaga, had the supervision and advice from Japan of Dr Katsumi Yamamoto, director of the Endoscopy Centre of Osaka Hospital.



A Huawei 5G CPE (Customer Provider Equipment) managed both inbound and outbound communications.



Following this operation, there are plans to conduct a similar one using once again Telefónica's 5G technology. This time Dr Pedro Rosón will advise directly on an operation to be carried out on a patient at the Poniente Hospital in El Ejido (Almería), a centre run by the Andalusian health service and carried out by Dr Francisco Gallego, head of the Endoscopy service at this hospital.



https://www.telefonica.com/en/web/press-office/-/quironsalud-malaga-hospital-and-telefonica-present-the-first-system-of-expert-remote-assistance-to-surgeries-based-on-5g-and-the-integration-of-medica