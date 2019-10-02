Telefónica Argentina deploys Mavenir's Signaling Firewall

Mavenir, a leader in accelerating software network transformation and transforming mobile network economics for communications service providers (CSPs), and



Telefónica Argentina has deployed Mavenir’s Signaling Firewall to protect its customers and signaling infrastructure by detecting and preventing signaling-based attacks. The signaling fraud solution prevents the network from signaling hacks, distributed denial of service attacks (DDoS), protects customer information from being intercepted and improves user experience. Denying stacks also protects operator resources from being used unnecessarily and even from overload conditions that shouldn’t exist (high capacity and distributed attacks).



The deployment of a signaling firewall in the Telefónica Argentina network will handle SS7 and Diameter-based signaling coming in from abroad and other networks.





Mavenir said its solution enables Telefónica Argentina to protect their customers and the network from potential hackers while tracing their origin. The Signaling Firewall with its intuitive GUI and reporting capabilities allows Telefónica Argentina to stay ahead of the potential threats and provide sufficient level of protection to their customers. In addition, Mavenir SMART (Security Management and Response Team) team is helping to interpret the signaling data, attack suspects and enforce blocking rules.“We are excited to support Telefónica Argentina and their commitment to protecting customer security through the implementation of our entire security portfolio,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. “By adding the Signaling Firewall to the existing solutions in place protecting customers against fraud, privacy attacks, phone-call and messaging interceptions, Telefónica has best-in-class network security using AI and machine learning (ML) to continually evolve and better protect their customers.”