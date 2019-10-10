Teledyne LeCroy offer protocol analysis and jamming PAM4

Teledyne LeCroy is offering a highly integrated Ethernet and Fibre Channel protocol analysis and impairment system.



The SierraNet M648 platform provides traffic capture and manipulation for testing application or link characteristics. It supports examination of Ethernet and Fibre Channel links utilizing both Pulse Amplitude Modulation 4 (PAM4) and legacy Non-Return to Zero (NRZ) technologies.

The SierraNet M648 combines the exceptional Teledyne LeCroy expertise for physical layer testing with triggering, analysis and debug functions for a wide range of current and evolving SAN and LAN specific protocols (i.e. NVMe-oF™, FCoE, iSCSI, and TCP/IP).



https://teledynelecroy.com/protocolanalyzer/fibre-channel/sierranet-m648