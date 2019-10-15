Tejas unveils disaggregated, multi-terabit packet-optical switch

Tejas Networks introduced a disaggregated, multi-terabit packet-optical switch optimized for 5G, cloud and broadband networks.



TJ1600S/I is the latest addition to Tejas’s TJ1600 series of carrier-class products for optical aggregation, metro and core networks. TJ1600S/I is a future-proof packet and optical switching product that enables service providers to efficiently



The company says its platform can handle up to 48 terabits of data traffic while optimizing shelf space and power consumption.



Mr. Arnob Roy, COO and President–Optical Products of Tejas Networks said, “TJ1600S/I adopts an innovative disaggregated architecture vis-a-vis the traditional industry approach of building large monolithic systems that are highly inefficient in terms of space and power utilization. TJ1600S/I’s novel architecture enables dynamic and incremental scaling of switching capacity from a few hundred gigabits to tens of terabits by coupling a central TJ1600S fabric shelf with multiple compact TJ1600I interface shelves in a non-blocking fashion. Unlike traditional chassis-based architectures with design constraints, TJ1600S/I’s flexible disaggregated approach will allow the latest advances in optical and semiconductor technologies to be made commercially available to service providers within the shortest period of time.”