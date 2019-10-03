Tata Comm appoints Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director

Tata Communications appointed Mr Amur S Lakshminarayanan (Lakshmi) as Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer – Designate of Tata Communications.



Lakshmi previously served as President and CEO of TCS Japan, Global Head of Telecom, Media & Information Services, HiTech and Utilities, and Head of TCS UK & Europe.



“I am truly excited to join another Tata company. Tata Communications’ leadership in India, strong international presence with its talent base, technology capabilities and global network reach puts it in a strong position to help customers with their digital transformations. I look forward to working with our customers and partners to harness the next phase of growth,” stated Lakshmi.