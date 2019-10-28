T-Mobile adds 1.7 million subs in Q3 as it readies 5G launch

T-Mobile US hit 1.7 million total net additions in Q3 2019 - a record 26th consecutive quarter of more than 1 million total net additions. Branded postpaid phone churn was at a record-low of 0.89% in Q3 2019, down 13 bps YoY.



Q3 revenues reached a record $11.1 billion, up 2% in Q3 2019. Service revenues were a record $8.6 billion, up 6% in Q3 2019 with Branded postpaid revenues up 10%.



Branded postpaid phone Average Revenue per User (ARPU) was essentially flat at $46.22 in Q3 2019.



T-Mobile highlighted its accelerated plan to launch its nationwide 5G network on 600 MHz spectrum later this year. The 600 MHz spectrum will be the foundational layer for the New T-Mobile’s 5G Network that once combined with Sprint’s spectrum, will result in a broad and deep nationwide 5G experience.“Q3 2019 was another blockbuster quarter for T-Mobile! Once again we set new records, including our 26th quarter in a row with more than 1 million net additions. And the Un-carrier is leading the industry in postpaid phone net adds - again,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “Our team has been hard at work deploying 600 MHz spectrum and we have accelerated our plans to launch a foundational layer of 5G nationwide later this year. On top of that, the tremendous benefits of our merger with Sprint are just as compelling today as when we announced the deal and we look forward to completing the remaining steps so the New T-Mobile can get started delivering the incredible benefits to American consumers!”