Sunrise and Huawei achieved a top speed of 3.67Gbps downlink with multiple 5G smartphones in one 5G cell in Z├╝rich over the carrier's commercial network using 100MHz of bandwidth.



The test leveraged Huawei' MU-MIMO technology, wihch substantially increases 5G capacity without additional requirement of spectrum and power resource.Sunrise is now providing 5G coverage in more than 262 cities/villages throughout Switzerland, offering broadband internet, HD-TV, interactive gaming 5G services etc.