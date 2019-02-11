STACK buys Tier III data center campus in Ohio

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE has acquired a purpose-built, Tier III data center in New Albany, Ohio. The acquired campus offers 17 acres for future data center development.



The STACK campus is positioned within the Golden Triangle, a geographic area linking Northern Virginia, Northern New Jersey, and Chicago, where the majority of data transmission in the U.S. occurs, resulting in robust fiber optic and electrical infrastructure. New Albany and the surrounding area represent a premier emerging market for cloud and enterprise data centers based on their competitive power costs, advantageous tax climate, skilled labor pool, and low risk of natural disasters.



“We’re very excited to expand our footprint into this strategic market as it gains momentum in the data center world,” commented Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK. “A location of choice for many data center, cloud, and enterprise entities, New Albany and the Golden Triangle offer a highly valuable range of benefits for STACK’s current and future clients. As we have considered expansion options, this market has remained a priority due to its unique combination of reliable power, robust data fiber networks, proximity to more than half of the U.S. population and the resulting lower latency.”



http://www.stackinfra.com





STACK expands data center in Portland Data Centers, Stack

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE announced a major expansion of its data center in Hillsboro, Oregon. The near-term campus additions will provide more than 60MW of additional critical capacity and, when combined with STACK’s established Hillsboro facilities, bring the company’s total capacity in Hillsboro to nearly 100MW. STACK developed its first data center here in 2012. “STACK has a rich heritage in Hillsboro, where we’ve built some of our most important...

READ MORE