Sprint purchases 173MW of wind energy from Duke

Sprint signed a 12-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Duke Energy for 173.3 megawatts (MW) of new wind energy. Duke Energy Renewables will build, own and operate the 182-MW Maryneal Windpower project located in Nolan County, Texas, that will come online in 2020.



Sprint said this agreement will enable it to significantly reduce its carbon footprint and achieve approximately 30 percent renewable energy for its total electricity portfolio. The project will provide enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of more than 54,000 U.S. homes and will reduce carbon emissions equivalent to removing more than 96,000 cars from the road annually.



"Sprint is serious about minimizing its carbon impact, and operating as a more sustainable company," said Sprint Foundation Chairman Doug Michelman. "This wind project will help us make substantial progress towards offsetting the energy we use across our operations, including our headquarters, retail stores, call centers and cell towers."