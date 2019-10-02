Splunk completes acquisition of SignalFX

Splunk completed its previously announced acquisition of SignalFx, a provider of SaaS real-time monitoring and metrics for cloud infrastructure, microservices and applications. The purchase price is approximately $1.05 billion, to be paid approximately 60% in cash and 40% in Splunk common stock.



SignalFX's analytics is built on a a massively scalable streaming architecture. The company is based in San Mateo, California is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, General Catalyst, and Tiger Global Management.



Splunk said the acquisition strengthens its position as a leader in observability and APM for organizations at every stage of their cloud journey, from cloud-native apps to homegrown on-premises applications.



“We live in a cloud-first world, where developers must have the ability to monitor and observe cloud-native infrastructure and applications in real-time, whether via logs, metrics or tracing. The power of Splunk and SignalFx allows our customers to monitor any relevant data at massive scale,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk. “I’m thrilled to welcome SignalFx to the Splunk team, and can’t wait to show our customers how our data platform can help them turn data into doing.”