Spain's central government picks BT for global network

Spain’s Central Government has awarded a 3-year contract valued at €39.97 to BT to support its operations by providing communications services in 120 countries.



BT will draw on its global reach and technical expertise to upgrade the Spanish Central Government’s global network, which provides resilient connectivity for Spain’s embassies, consulates and trade offices. It also includes satellite-based connections to ten scientific research ships in the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea as well as a Spanish polar research station in Antarctica.



BT said it was selected to support the international presence of the Spanish Government because of its global footprint, experience and the quality of its offer during the tender process.



