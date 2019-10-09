Skyworks supplies modules for leading Wi-Fi 6 vendors

Skyworks Solutions confirmed that its connectivity moduless are powering Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) devices from leading connected home and mesh network providers, including Arris, Asus, D-Link, Netgear, Ruckus and TP-Link. Specifically, Skyworks’ modules are being leveraged in all of the latest Wi-Fi 6 routers named in a recent CNET article.



According to ABI Research estimates, Wi-Fi 6 chipset shipments are expected to grow from approximately 127 million units in 2019 to close to 2 billion units by 2024, representing a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 73 percent.



Skyworks’ Wi-Fi 6 portfolio include:





2.4 GHz high power WLAN power amplifier (PA)

2.4 GHz receive front-end module (FEM) with integrated SPDT switch and low-noise amplifier (LNA)

2.4 GHz high power WLAN FEM with SPDT transmit/receive switch, LNA with bypass and PA

5 GHz WLAN FEM with SPDT transmit/receive switch, LNA with bypass and PA

“Skyworks has decades of experience developing cutting-edge technologies for successive wireless standards and we are proud to partner with industry leaders to bring next generation products to the market, particularly as Wi-Fi 6 quickly gains momentum,” said Dave Stasey, vice president and general manager of diversified analog solutions for Skyworks. “Faster, more reliable and efficient Wi-Fi coverage is becoming increasingly important as more and more devices and users are connected in smart homes. Our portfolio of high performance solutions provides our customers with all the required functionality to deliver maximum Wi-Fi range and speeds to address the need for always-on connectivity.”