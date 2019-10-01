Silver Peak announces 1,500 customer milestone

Silver Peak announced a major milestone: 1,500 customer deployments of its Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform. The milestone was reached four years from the first customer shipments in August, 2015. Production customer deployments span all market segments and geographies from distributed enterprises with tens to hundreds to thousands of sites served by an expanding number of enterprise channel partners including Insight, SHI, Teneo and World Wide Technology to customers deploying fully managed SD-WAN services offered by Silver Peak service provider partners.



New EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform customers include: Bethpage Federal Credit Union, Citrin Cooperman, eSilicon, Farrer & Co, First Bank, HFF, a JLL Company, MidSouth Bank, MinterEllison, SAM, and The Vitec Group.



“At Silver Peak, our enduring focus, from the beginning, has always been simple - we help customers to build better WANs,” said David Hughes, founder and CEO at Silver Peak. “At Silver Peak we are uniquely qualified to help our customers successfully execute the kind of WAN transformation that yields a multiplier effect on cloud investments to advance digital transformation and fuel competitive edge.”





