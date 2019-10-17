Sequans intros NB-IoT module

Sequans Communications introduced the first module based on its second-generation Monarch N chip that is optimized for low-cost/low-power NB-IoT operation.



The Monarch NB02S is a highly integrated, low-cost NB-IoT module that features an EAL5+ Secure Element that enables the integration of the SIM inside the module, thereby introducing Module-as-a-SIM capability.



Monarch NB02S Module Feature Highlights





3GPP Release 14/15 LTE Cat NB1/NB2

Ultra-small, S-series LGA module

Module-as-a-SIM™ capability enables security and connectivity with no SIM card or SIM chip required

Programmable RF filtering for global band support in a Single-SKU™ (617 MHz to 2.2 GHz)

Supports LTE bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 12, 13,14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 28, 66, 71, 85

Single-rail power supply: 2.2-5.5 V allows for direct connection to low-cost AA batteries

Adaptive output power supporting +20 dBm and +14 dBm for efficient, deep indoor penetration

Fully software compatible with first-generation Monarch NB01Q and GM01Q modules for easy migration

Based on Sequans’ Monarch N NB-IoT chip technology





“It cannot be overstated how important the new, cost-optimized Monarch NB02S will be in accelerating mass adoption of IoT,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO, “In addition to its significant cost and power advantages, it is the first module of its kind in the industry with integrated SIM capability, enabling it to provide seamless and ubiquitous connectivity, while removing the complexity that comes with sourcing data plans and SIM cards. When linked with pre-paid connectivity, Monarch NB02S can be used like a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi module, with the added benefit of not needing a gateway. This powerful capability, along with Monarch’s global band support, in a simplified, all-in-one, low-cost module, gives IoT device makers the ability to design once and deploy anywhere, quickly, easily, and---most important---cost-effectively.”