Semtech designs indoor LoRa Corecell gateway

Semtech released its LoRa Corecell reference design for indoor gateway applications. The reference design is developed to the LoRaWAN protocol and targeted for home, building and factory automations.
Key features of the LoRa-based Gateway Baseband Transceiver (SX1302):
- LoRaWAN Class A/B/C, all regions
- 125 kHz LoRa reception with:
- 8 x 8 channels LoRa packet detectors
- 8 x SF5-SF12 LoRa demodulators
- 8 x SF5-SF10 LoRa demodulators
- 125 /250 / 500 kHz LoRa demodulator
- (G)FSK demodulator
- Direct interface to Semtech transceivers
Multi-band Sub-GHz Radio Frequency Front End (SX1250):
- +22dBm Output power
- Lower UHF bands 169 and 433 or 490 MHz
- North America 915 MHz
- Europe 868 MHz
- 24 QFN (4mmx4mm)
“The LoRa Corecell reference design’s key features, including low power, smaller package and higher integration with improved performance, aim to eliminate design complexity and accelerate time-to-market in the smart home and building industries,” said Pedro Pachuca, Director of IoT for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “As we announced earlier this year, Semtech is committed to developing a LoRa product roadmap that simplifies Internet of Things (IoT) applications that enable a faster time-to-market for IoT solution providers and systems integrators. This new reference design is key to our LoRa offerings as more real estate and commercial managers, as well as consumers, look for solutions that solve their daily challenges, such as meeting room occupancy and temperature/humidity monitoring.”
https://www.semtech.com/company/press/semtech-releases-indoor-reference-design-for-smart-buildings-and-homes