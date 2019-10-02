Semtech designs indoor LoRa Corecell gateway

Semtech released its LoRa Corecell reference design for indoor gateway applications. The reference design is developed to the LoRaWAN protocol and targeted for home, building and factory automations.



Key features of the LoRa-based Gateway Baseband Transceiver (SX1302):





LoRaWAN Class A/B/C, all regions

125 kHz LoRa reception with:

8 x 8 channels LoRa packet detectors

8 x SF5-SF12 LoRa demodulators

8 x SF5-SF10 LoRa demodulators

125 /250 / 500 kHz LoRa demodulator

(G)FSK demodulator

Direct interface to Semtech transceivers

+22dBm Output power

Lower UHF bands 169 and 433 or 490 MHz

North America 915 MHz

Europe 868 MHz

24 QFN (4mmx4mm)

Multi-band Sub-GHz Radio Frequency Front End (SX1250):“The LoRa Corecell reference design’s key features, including low power, smaller package and higher integration with improved performance, aim to eliminate design complexity and accelerate time-to-market in the smart home and building industries,” said Pedro Pachuca, Director of IoT for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “As we announced earlier this year, Semtech is committed to developing a LoRa product roadmap that simplifies Internet of Things (IoT) applications that enable a faster time-to-market for IoT solution providers and systems integrators. This new reference design is key to our LoRa offerings as more real estate and commercial managers, as well as consumers, look for solutions that solve their daily challenges, such as meeting room occupancy and temperature/humidity monitoring.”https://www.semtech.com/company/press/semtech-releases-indoor-reference-design-for-smart-buildings-and-homes