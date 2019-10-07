Seaborn partners with EdgeUno for managed cloud services

Seaborn Networks, the independent developer/owner/operator of submarine cable systems between the U.S. and Brazil, has partnered with EdgeUno to launch Latin American managed cloud and datacenter services.



Seaborn launched IP and SD-WAN networks in Brazil in the past few months and, in partnership with EdgeUno as its managed cloud service provider. The two companies have deployed unique virtualized cloud infrastructure technology to provide clients with both physical and virtual infrastructure as a service – not just in Brazil, but throughout the region.



“We live in a results-first world where a product list is no longer of interest to customers. They need customized solutions, and each customer’s needs in this space are very specific,” says Seaborn’s COO Andy Bax. “Seaborn has built a reputation for delivering creative, customer-centric solutions; and our partnership with EdgeUno integrates our capacity/IP solutions into the bare-metal and cloud computing markets with a level of coverage customers can’t find elsewhere.”



“These are the types of partnerships we dreamed of when we first started,” says EdgeUno CEO Mehmet Akcin. “Our goal has always been to offer users in Latin America the most seamless internet experience possible, and now, thanks to Seaborn, we have more options than ever to help make that happen.”