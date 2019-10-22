Samsung offers 5G NR access unit for 28GHz

Samsung Electronics introduced a new 5G New Radio (NR) Access Unit (AU) supporting 28GHz spectrum and including a radio, antenna and digital unit in one compact box. The product is powered by Samsung’s in-house 5G RF chipset (announced earlier this year here and the company’s first 5G NR system-on-a-chip (SoC) modem (S9100).



Earlier this year, Samsung Networks successfully deployed its first-generation 5G NR radio base stations in the U.S. with separated radio and digital units (RU-DU separated radio). By integrating these RU-DU technologies with 1,024 antenna elements for mmWave spectrum into one compact box, the new AU can be more easily installed on streetlight poles and building walls, providing operators a faster, simplified way to build out 5G networks.







The AU can deliver 10Gbps throughput, enabling operators to deliver higher 5G NR speeds to more users. Additionally, improved cost-efficiency is achieved by eliminating the need for ‘fronthaul’ fiber connections, thanks to the AU’s integration of the digital unit. Samsung is currently shipping the new AU to a leading U.S. Tier One mobile network operator.“Samsung has a long history of network innovation. Our innovative sprit has led us to introduce next generation technologies and open up a new 5G era,” said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Cultivating mmWave spectrum provides infinite opportunities by unlocking 5G's full potential. We’re excited to advance the industry by offering a new vision and diverse options to our customers around the world.”