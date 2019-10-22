Riverbed appoints Rich McBee as CEO

Riverbed appointed Rich McBee as its new President and CEO, replacing Riverbed Chairman and interim CEO David Murphy. Earlier this month, Paul Mountford stepped down as CEO to take another executive position in the industry.



McBee is the former President and CEO of Mitel, where he led a transformation of the company from a premise-based PBX pioneer to be a leader of public and private cloud Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions. During his tenure, Mitel completed a dozen strategic transactions. Previously, McBee served as President of the Communications and Enterprise Group of Danaher Corporation. McBee joined Danaher in 2007 when they acquired Tektronix Communications, where he had worked at since 1998 in a variety of leadership positions including: Senior Vice President and General Manager.



Riverbed is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo.“Rich is a strong leader and strategist, and has a solid track record of driving business execution and results. Riverbed has experienced strong performance recently and Rich is the right leader to continue our upward momentum, as well as bring the passion and dedication to operational excellence that he is well known for in the industry,” said David Murphy, Riverbed Chairman and Senior Operating Partner, Thoma Bravo. “I look forward to working with Rich and the Riverbed executive team as we continue to deliver against our strategy and drive growth in two very unique and growing markets: Digital Networking and Digital Experience Management.”