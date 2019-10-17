Rest in Peace - Michael Howard

We mourn the passing of Michael Howard, co-founder of Infonetics (now part of IHS Markit), a long-time industry analyst, technology advisor, expert in carrier virtualization technology, a voice of reason, role model, mentor, and friend to many in the networking and telecommunications industry. You will be greatly missed. Rest in peace.



A tribute by Rich Williams, co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Witz Communications, is posted here: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/walking-light-richard-williams/







