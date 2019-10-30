Rambus GDDR6 Memory PHY hits 18 Gbps

The newest Rambus GDDR6 Memory PHY has achieved industry-leading 18 Gbps peak performance, roughly four-to-five times faster than current DDR4 solutions.



The Rambus GDDR6 PHY pairs with the companion GDDR6 memory controller from the recent acquisition of Northwest Logic to provide a complete and optimized memory subsystem solution.



Achieves the industry’s highest speed of up to 18 Gbps, delivering a maximum bandwidth of up to 72 GB/s

Complete and optimized memory subsystem solution with companion GDDR6 memory controller

Offers PCB and package design support – allowing customers to quickly and reliably bring their high-speed designs to production

Provides access to Rambus system and SI/PI experts helping ASIC designers to ensure maximized signal and power integrity for devices and systems

Features LabStation development environment that enables quick system bring-up, characterization and debug

Supports high-performance applications including networking, data center, ADAS, machine learning and AI

“Memory bandwidth poses a significant obstacle for designers working on performance-intensive applications such as AI/ML,” said Hemant Dhulla, vice president and general manager of IP cores at Rambus. “With our GDDR6 18 Gbps memory subsystem, Rambus technology can unleash the power of leading-edge designs with a proven and cost-effective memory architecture.”Benefits of the Rambus GDDR6 PHY: