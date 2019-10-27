Qualcomm Ventures targets 5G Ecosystem Fund

Qualcomm Ventures launched a global 5G Fund, which will invest up to $200M over the next 4-5 years in startups helping build the 5G ecosystem.



The fund was announced at Qualcomm Ventures’ 15th annual CEO Summit, which was held last week in San Diego.



“5G will transform industries and should be viewed as a business strategy for all,” said Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. “The intent of this fund is to fuel innovative 5G businesses that will be poised to take advantage of the $13.2T economic benefit that 5G will enable by 2035.”Last year, Qualcomm announced the launch of the Qualcomm Ventures AI Fund, with a focus on investing in innovative startups using on-device AI.https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/10/24/qualcomm-launches-200m-5g-investment-fund