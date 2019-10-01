Paul Mountford steps down as CEO of Riverbed

Paul Mountford is stepping down as CEO of River to take another executive position in the industry. David Murphy, who currently serves as Riverbed Chairman of the Board and a Thoma Bravo Senior Operating Partner, has been appointed interim CEO. Murphy is the former President and COO of Blue Coat Systems. A search is underway to find a permanent CEO.



“Having spent my entire career at some of the premier companies within the technology industry and closely working with Riverbed for the last year as a strategic advisor and Chairman, I’ve recognized and appreciated the trusted position that Riverbed has with its customers and partners, as well as the significant market opportunity that exists,” said Murphy. “I look forward to working even more closely with the executive team as we continue to deliver against our strategy and drive growth in two very unique and strong markets: Digital Networking and Digital Experience Management.”



Riverbed is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo.