PacketLight gains FIPS 140-2 Level 2 compliance for fiber encryption

PacketLight Network, which offers a suite of 1U metro and long haul CWDM/DWDM and OTN solutions, has received Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 Level 2 validation for its Layer-1 encryption solutions, awarded by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).



PacketLight said its solution suite comes embedded with Layer-1 encryption solutions to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of data, based on GCM-AES-256 encryption standards, supporting Diffie-Hellman (DH) key exchange up to every 1-minute. In addition, the solutions support multiple protocols including 10G/40G/100G Ethernet, 8G/16G/32G Fibre Channel, OTU2/OTU2e/OTU3/OTU4 and STM-64/OC-192



“We are excited to see our carrier-grade DWDM and OTN solutions recognized by NIST for their exemplary end-to-end encryption across the fiber,” said Koby Reshef, CEO of PacketLight Networks. “This certification empowers us to provide our leading optical transport and encryption solutions to any organization or industry, both commercial and government, for next generation secured optical network applications or as alien wavelength solutions over existing 3rd party network.”



