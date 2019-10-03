OSARO raises $16M for industrial automation

OSARO, a start-up based in San Francisco, raised $16 million in Series B funding for its machine learning software for industrial automation.



The company’s flagship product, OSARO Pick, automates stationary picking stations in “goods to robots” distribution centers. OSARO’s robotic piece-picking software has improved performance and efficiency in e-commerce order fulfillment and intralogistics for multiple customers, including top material handling companies. OSARO plans to expand into handling order fulfillment in electronics, apparel, groceries, pharmaceuticals, and many other industries.



The investment round included participation from King River Capital (KRC), Alpha Intelligence Capital, Founders Fund, Pegasus Tech Ventures, GiTV Fund, and existing investors as well as strategics. This brings total funding for the company to $29.3 million. According“A key element of our competitive advantage is OSARO Vision’s deep learning algorithms,” said CEO Derik Pridmore. “These algorithms generalize picking tasks with minimal training data and no SKU registration for quick, scalable solutions. In addition, as a software company, we support a wide array of commodity hardware and robotic arms which lets our customers select options that best fit their needs.”OSARO also announced that Kevin Pope has joined as VP of Engineering. With 30 years’ experience in high-tech product development, he led engineering teams at Applied Digital Access, Mahi Networks, and Calix. Pope will support the company in scaling their AI-based robotic picking solutions worldwide.http://www.osaro.com