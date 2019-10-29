Orange to provide international roaming for Rakuten

Orange is providing international data roaming services for Rakuten Mobile.



Specifically, Orange provided Rakuten with a complete roaming solution that enables Rakuten to directly connect with carriers in others countries via IPX network connection, supporting with industry-leading technical expertise on-site that allowed the network to be built in record time.



Orange operates as a mobile network operator in 27 countrie. Orange is an established leader in the provision of worldwide roaming services to operators and has long demonstrated its ability to manage complex wholesale outsourcing projects in the fields of roaming, voice and data services.



