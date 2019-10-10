Orange launches the Livebox 5 for fiber-connected homes

Orange introduced its Livebox 5 box for fiber-connected homes. Compared to earlier models, Livebox 5 no longer needis a separate fiber box (ONT). It supports download speeds of up to 2 Gbps. Inside the home, it delivers Wi-Fi at up 600 Mbps. For improved coverage throughout the home, a WiFi repeater is available for free on demand with the Livebox Up offers and Open Up packs.



a 100% recycled plastic case,

a lighter and more compact product,

fewer electronic components, which makes it easier to repair and recycle,

a new design allowing passive ventilation, without a fan.





With each Livebox generation, Orange aims to reduce its equipment’s carbon footprint. Each year, 2.7 million Liveboxes are reused, and 100% of returned boxes are recycled. As a committed and responsible operator, Orange has decided to go one step further to control its environmental impact.To do this, and in line with business initiatives for the Livebox 4 and UHD TV decoder, Orange has worked with its partners to improve production and reduce the carbon footprint of the new Livebox 5 by 29%:“From its functionalities to the components and materials used, our new Livebox was designed to offer the very best of the network whilst reducing its environmental impact. Orange is particularly proud to launch a product today which meets our standards in terms of the quality offered to our customers, as well as environmental accountability”, explains Fabienne Dulac, Orange France Executive Director.The Livebox Up Fibre offer is available from €30.99/month for 12 months then €49.99/month