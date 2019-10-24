O2 activates 5G across London and Slough with Nokia

O2 activated its 5G network in London and Slough.



Nokia serves as the sole RAN provider to O2 across London.



Nokia said it is working with O2 to execute its intelligence-led rollout strategy, which prioritizes connecting transport hubs, key business areas, and entertainment and sports venues to ensure superior customer experience for local and international visitors.



Brendan O’Reilly, O2’s Chief Technology Officer, said: “As we roll out 5G, our intelligence-led strategy is driven by data and insight to identify where customers will benefit from 5G the most – Nokia is helping us to deliver that in one of the most high-density subscriber areas in the world. The transformational power of 5G yields huge potential for businesses and consumers alike, allowing them to get a head start on competitors.”Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “Nokia and O2 are bringing 5G to the UK capital, delivering the world’s most iconic venues to devices globally. Nokia has exactly the right technology for this, given our leadership in small cells and, more broadly, end-to-end 5G. It’s great to build on our long-standing relationship with O2 to deliver a superior experience for businesses and consumers alike."The launch of O2’s live network in the UK marks Nokia’s 15th live 5G network worldwide.