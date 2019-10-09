Citing unnamed sources, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration has decided to issue licenses to some companies to resume shipment of general merchandise to Huawei. However, a spokesman from the Commerce Department told The New York Times that “as of right this moment, the status quo holds.”
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
NYT: Trump Green-Lights Some Sales to Huawei
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 Huawei
