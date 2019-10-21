NVIDIA brings GPU power to Ericsson's virtualized 5G RAN

Ericsson and NVIDIA are collaborating on technologies for virtualized 5G radio access networks (RAN).



The companies said their ultimate goal is to commercialize virtualized RAN technologies to deliver radio networks with flexibility and shorter time to market for new services, such as augmented reality, virtual reality and gaming.







Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson, says: “As a technology leader, we embrace openness and new platforms where we can continue to innovate and push boundaries to provide our customers with the best possible solutions. With NVIDIA we will jointly look at bringing alternatives to market for virtualizing the complete radio access network.”Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive officer of NVIDIA, says: “5G is set to turbocharge the intelligent edge revolution. Fusing 5G, supercomputing, and AI has enabled us to create a revolutionary communications platform supporting, someday, trillions of always-on, AI-enabled smart devices. Combining our world-leading capabilities, NVIDIA and Ericsson are helping to invent this exciting future.”